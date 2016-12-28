'Summon Council of National Security'

SMI, All Votes to Prohibit Gambling in Albania
New Year's Eve, 4500 Police Officers on Alert
New Year's Eve, Tirana Municipality Urges to Join Concert in Mother Teresa Square
Italy, 2.7 Tonnes of Drugs Seized, Albanian and Italian Arrested
Holidays, Emigrants Flux in Vlora Harbor
'Kosovo Recognition Offers Peace and Security in Balkans'
Igumenice, 206 Kg Cannabis Seized Two Greek and One Albanian Arrested
France Alarmed, 1000 Albanian Asylum Seekers in a Month
President Nishani Decrees Amnesty, 1600 Convicts Would Benefit
Rama: EUR 1 Billion Investments During 2017
New Year Celebrations: Fireworks Light up Sydney Harbour
Merkel: Islamist Terror Is 'Greatest Threat' to Germany
'Let Us Make 2017 a Year for Peace'
Russian Foreign Minister Proposes Expulsion of 35 US Diplomats
Economy
MORE
Social
MORE
Current Events
MORE
Op-Ed
MORE
World News
MORE