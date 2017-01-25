'Summon Council of National Security'

EconomyMORE
Informal Labor Still a Problem in AlbaniaThe level of unemployment in Albania in 2016 was 16.9%, meanwhile 37% of employed... January 24, 2017
Unpaid Taxes, Government: Amnesty for Businesses and IndividualsBusinesses and individuals all over Albania will profit soon from the new draft of... January 23, 2017
Gjiknuri Calls on Singapore Business to Invest in AlbaniaMinister of Energetic and Industry, Damian Gjiknuri called on the Singapore investors... January 19, 2017
21 January Protest, Compensation for Victims' FamiliesWhat is the value of the life of an political protest victim? 300 Million ALL. Three... January 18, 2017
OSHEE Saved Euro 60 mln Thanks to Losses’ CutsCountry energy balance is now positive and in addition to favorable hydro conditions... January 18, 2017
SocialMORE
Pogradec, Important Destination for Historic TourismThe Ohrid lake beauty and the natural and cultural richness make Pogradec an important... January 26, 2017
‘Two Ways of Idromeno’ Exhibition in Marubi MuseumThe Marubi National Photo Museum in Shkodra opened the doors on Thursday to... January 26, 2017
Tirana, Week in Honor of Vaclav Havel Kicks OffThe commemorative week in honor of one of the most emblematic personalities of... January 26, 2017
Rehova Village Proclaimed Protected Historic SiteThe picturesque village of Rehova, situated close to the Gramoz Mountain, has been... January 26, 2017
The Rescue of Hebrews in Albania to Be Commemorated in USAAlbania’s contribution in rescuing and sheltering Hebrews during the 2nd World War... January 25, 2017
Archives Unearth Ali Pasha Tepelena Execution’s DocumentsAli Pasha Tepelena, also known as the “Epirus Lion” was executed on January 24, 1824,... January 25, 2017
Current EventsMORE
Cocaine Raid, Two Arrested in TiranaOne kg of cocaine was seized by Tirana police at the end of a raid coded “January” which... January 26, 2017
Supreme Prosecution’s Council Official Candidacies AnnouncedThe Administrative Commission of the General Prosecution, set up for the... January 25, 2017
Kodheli: EUR 1.1 Million Investment in Farka Air BaseMinister of Defense, Mimi Kodheli visited on Wednesday Farka’s air base inspecting a... January 25, 2017
Anti Cannabis Raids, 97 Kg of Narcotics Seized, 5 ArrestedSome 97 kg of Cannabis Sativa were seized by the police in the last 12 hours during a number... January 25, 2017
Op-EdMORE
Macedonia between Trump and SorosIn the midst of a “reheated” Tirana-Belgrade atmosphere, where the first violin... January 23, 2017
Lenin's Regime, One of the Most Murderous and Repressive in the World93 years ago, on the 21st January 1924, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin followed so many of his... January 23, 2017
Violent Extremism in Prisons: Behind Bars, but Not Locked UpViolent extremism today presents a chilling challenge to the world’s prison... January 22, 2017
If I Were Ali Ahmeti…To speak about Macedonia, or better say to find a proper political solution for... January 14, 2017
World NewsMORE