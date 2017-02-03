'Summon Council of National Security'

EconomyMORE
WB Gives Albania $70 mln to Support ReformsThe World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors has approved a $ 70 million... February 2, 2017
Rama Calls on Businesses to Join ‘One Billion USD Program’Prime Minister Edi Rama called on banks and businesses on Tuesday to become part of “One... January 31, 2017
Economy Growing, Social Inequality DeepeningThe European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, EBRD, released Friday in... January 29, 2017
Albania Unique in Region for Individual TaxationAlbania ranks at the first place regional level for the taxation of individuals,... January 25, 2017
Informal Labor Still a Problem in AlbaniaThe level of unemployment in Albania in 2016 was 16.9%, meanwhile 37% of employed... January 24, 2017
Social
Dritero Agolli, Renowned Albanian Poet and Writer, Dies at 85Dritero Agolli, a well-known Albanian poet, writer, politician and former president... February 3, 2017
Tirana’s Mosaic, Attraction Not to Be MissedTirana’s Mosaic is without any shadow of doubt one of the capital’s most important... February 3, 2017
Australia, Media Interested on Ermonela Jaho Performance in Sydney’s OperaThe internationally known Albanian soprano, Ermonela Jaho will perform on Friday... February 3, 2017
Albania, the 2nd Abandoned Country in EuropeMore than one million Albanian citizens, a figure equivalent to 38.8% of the population... February 3, 2017
‘What the Butler Saw’ in Tirana’s Experimental Theater“What the Butler Saw”, a play written by the British drama-writer, Joe Orton, will be... February 2, 2017
Gjirokastra, EUR 2 Million Investments for Stone City RehabilitationA large number of houses in the stone city of Gjirokastra are currently partially or... February 2, 2017
Current Events
National Security Council Meeting on ‘Balili’ Kicks OffThe meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) focused on 'Balili' issue kicks off as... February 3, 2017
Drug Traffic, Two Albanian Arrested in GreeceThe attempt of two Albanian citizens to smuggle 214 kg of cannabis sativa to Greece... February 3, 2017
Llalla Unveils the Secret: U.S. Embassy Refused the Visa to MeAttorney General Adriatik Llalla unveiled on Thursday that he was the high prosecutor... February 2, 2017
Ambassador Lu Accusations, Llalla Urgent Meeting with NishaniThe tensed situation generated by the accusations launched on Thursday by the US... February 2, 2017
Op-Ed
'Is Time for People to Take Control and Be Aware of Their True Power'Speech of the OSCE Ambassador in Albania, Bernd Borchardt:"I am pleased to be here... February 2, 2017
Macedonia between Trump and SorosIn the midst of a “reheated” Tirana-Belgrade atmosphere, where the first violin... January 23, 2017
Lenin's Regime, One of the Most Murderous and Repressive in the World93 years ago, on the 21st January 1924, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin followed so many of his... January 23, 2017
Violent Extremism in Prisons: Behind Bars, but Not Locked UpViolent extremism today presents a chilling challenge to the world’s prison... January 22, 2017
World News