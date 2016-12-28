'Summon Council of National Security'

EconomyMORE
EURO 2 Million Sequestrated Assets to be Sold at AuctionA number of sequestrated assets, whose origin is related to illicit activities, will... December 26, 2016
Albanians Spend 50% of Incomes on FoodAlbanians spend 50 percent their incomes on food compared to European citizens, who... December 26, 2016
WB: Albania Needs a Decade to Fight PovertyAlbania needs at least ten years with stable 4% economic growth to reduce at all extreme... December 25, 2016
EU Commission Grants EUR 90 Million to AlbaniaThe Commission has just adopted the 2016 Programme for Albania granting EUR 89.7 million... December 23, 2016
TAP Agreement Renegotiation, EURO 80 Mln Benefits for AlbaniaMinister of Energy, Damian Gjiknuri and TAP Pipeline Managing Director, Ian Bradshaw... December 21, 2016
New Year's Eve, Tirana Municipality Urges to Join Concert in Mother Teresa SquareTirana Municipality will organize a big festive concert in the Mother Teresa Square... December 31, 2016
Holidays, Emigrants Flux in Vlora HarborVlora Harbor experienced a large flux of emigrants during December due to the numerous... December 31, 2016
France Alarmed, 1000 Albanian Asylum Seekers in a MonthFrance is concerned about the high number of the asylum seekers from Albania. Daily... December 30, 2016
Durresi Harbor, Emigrants Flux on New Year’s EveOver 30.000 travelers and 8.000 vehicles entered Albanian during last 10 days through... December 30, 2016
President Nishani Awards Decorations to the ArtistsPresident of the Republic, Bujar Nishani and First Lady, Odeta Nishani organized an... December 30, 2016
Civil Society Organizations, Strong Objection to Tirana’s Regulation PlanA group of civil society organizations objected publicly the New Regulation Plan for... December 30, 2016
New Year's Eve, 4500 Police Officers on AlertAs many other cities around the world, even Albania has stepped up security for New... December 31, 2016
Italy, 2.7 Tonnes of Drugs Seized, Albanian and Italian ArrestedA record amount of drugs was seized on Saturday in a car repair workshop in Kolubro in... December 31, 2016
Igumenice, 206 Kg Cannabis Seized Two Greek and One Albanian ArrestedGreek police seized 206 kg of cannabis sativa on Friday in Igumenica and arrested three... December 30, 2016
President Nishani Decrees Amnesty, 1600 Convicts Would BenefitPresident of the Republic, Bujar Nishani decreed on Friday the Amnesty law, voted during... December 30, 2016
'Let Us Make 2017 a Year for Peace'On my first day as Secretary-General of the United Nations, one question weighs... December 30, 2016
In Search of the Man of the YearThere is a “media frenzy” during the year-end holidays to try and find “the man of... December 26, 2016
Ilir Kulla: Albanians Must Boycott Elections in Tearca, Political Assimilation Can’t Be AllowedIn an interview given to ‘Zhurnal’ News Agency, the known Albanian analyst, Ilir... December 23, 2016
Migration Is a Wake-Up Call for Society. Let Us Prepare, Not PanicOn International Day of the Migrant, Director General William Lacy Swing of the... December 18, 2016
