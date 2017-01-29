'Summon Council of National Security'

EconomyMORE
Albania Unique in Region for Individual TaxationAlbania ranks at the first place regional level for the taxation of individuals,... January 25, 2017
Informal Labor Still a Problem in AlbaniaThe level of unemployment in Albania in 2016 was 16.9%, meanwhile 37% of employed... January 24, 2017
Unpaid Taxes, Government: Amnesty for Businesses and IndividualsBusinesses and individuals all over Albania will profit soon from the new draft of... January 23, 2017
Gjiknuri Calls on Singapore Business to Invest in AlbaniaMinister of Energetic and Industry, Damian Gjiknuri called on the Singapore investors... January 19, 2017
21 January Protest, Compensation for Victims' FamiliesWhat is the value of the life of an political protest victim? 300 Million ALL. Three... January 18, 2017

‘Think Giacomino’ Brings Robert Ndrenika Back on StageOne of the most beloved Albanian actors for his numerous roles in cinema and theater,... January 28, 2017
Shkodra Culture Monument Restoration ImminentCultural monuments in the northern district of Shkodra, largely damaged due to the... January 28, 2017
Dibra, Region with Extraordinary Tourist PotentialsDibra region is a destination worth to be visited by the nature, mountains, forest... January 28, 2017
'Criminal Charges for Mayors Which Violates Forests Moratorium'Minister of Environmental, Lefter Koka, denounced on Friday that some... January 27, 2017
Afforestation Process, Koka Calls for Local Authorities ParticipationThe Minister of Environment, Lefter Koka inspected on Friday one of the afforestation... January 27, 2017
CNN: Albania, Part of Best Destinations of 2017 ListThe internationally known US network, CNN, published a positive new for Albania in the... January 27, 2017

Speedboat with Drugs Stopped Near Italy, Two Albanian ArrestedAlbanian and Italian police stopped after a long hunt near Italy on Sunday a speedboat... January 29, 2017
Tahiri Calls on Interpol to Review Serbia’s Arrest WarrantsMinister of Interior, Sajmir Tahiri considered an illicit act the arrest of the leader of... January 28, 2017
Public Transport, Veliaj: Points System to Be AppliedTirana Mayor, Erion Veliaj informed the citizens on Saturday that a new points-based... January 28, 2017
Tepelena, 30 Kg of Cannabis Sativa Seized, One ArrestedSome 30 kg of Cannabis Sativa were seized on Saturday by Gjirokastra Police in... January 28, 2017

Macedonia between Trump and SorosIn the midst of a “reheated” Tirana-Belgrade atmosphere, where the first violin... January 23, 2017
Lenin's Regime, One of the Most Murderous and Repressive in the World93 years ago, on the 21st January 1924, Vladimir Ilyich Lenin followed so many of his... January 23, 2017
Violent Extremism in Prisons: Behind Bars, but Not Locked UpViolent extremism today presents a chilling challenge to the world’s prison... January 22, 2017
If I Were Ali Ahmeti…To speak about Macedonia, or better say to find a proper political solution for... January 14, 2017
